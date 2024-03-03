Major wetland in northern China sees more wild bird species

News / Nation

As of the end of February, 276 wild bird species have been spotted at Baiyangdian Lake, a major wetland in northern China, local authorities have said.

The figure has increased by 70 since the establishment in 2017 of the Xiong'an New Area, where the lake is located, according to the area's bureau of natural resources and planning.

Of the 276 wild bird species, 12 are under first-class national protection, including the Baer's pochard and the great bustard. The wetland also has 48 species under second-class national protection, including the whooper swan.

Tian Yongchang, who works at the natural resources bureau of Anxin County in the Xiong'an New Area, said that nine avian habitats have been designated in the wetland to protect the birds in an improved manner. Signage has also been erected and an intelligent habitat-monitoring system has been installed.

A mode of management that incorporates government departments, non-governmental associations and volunteers has also been adopted to mobilize more people to participate in work to protect the birds, Tian said.

Thanks to these joint efforts, Baer's pochards were spotted at Baiyangdian for the first time in 2018. And in July 2022, the birds were observed brooding at the lake for the first time, meaning it has become a breeding area for the species.

"The birds at Baiyangdian are not only increasing in terms of population but also in terms of species. The appearances of rare birds signify that the diversity and stability of Baiyangdian's ecosystem have been improved significantly," Tian said.

Source: Xinhua
