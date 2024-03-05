News / Nation

China to modernize industrial system, develop new quality productive forces

China will strive to modernize the industrial system and develop new quality productive forces at a faster pace.
China will strive to modernize the industrial system and develop new quality productive forces at a faster pace, according to a government work report submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

The report listed a series of tasks in this respect, including industrial and supply chain improvement and upgrade, and the cultivation of emerging industries and future-oriented industries such as hydrogen power, new materials, biomanufacturing, commercial spaceflight, quantum technology and life sciences. Innovative development of the digital economy will be promoted, with an AI Plus initiative to be launched.

The country will consolidate and enhance its leading position in industries such as intelligent connected new-energy vehicles, the report said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
