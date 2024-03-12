Key takeaways of China's "two sessions": New quality productive forces
"New quality productive forces are needed for economic growth not only for China but also for the whole world," said an international observer.
During China's "two sessions," the development of new quality productive forces has become a latest catchphrase. This term is gaining attention in the context of China's economic upgrading.
