China to promote extensive fitness-for-all activities

Xinhua
  22:11 UTC+8, 2024-03-11
China will further promote extensive fitness-for-all activities, pledging continuous efforts to expand the supply of sports events, fitness venues, and facilities.
Xinhua
  22:11 UTC+8, 2024-03-11

China will further promote extensive fitness-for-all activities, pledging continuous efforts to expand the supply of sports events, fitness venues, and facilities in local communities, a senior sports official said Monday.

Gao Zhidan, head of the General Administration of Sport of China, made the remarks while meeting the press after the conclusion of the annual session of the National People's Congress, China's national legislature.

The number of sports facilities across the country increased rapidly in 2023, with the per capita area of sports venues reaching 2.89 square meters, Gao said.

Additionally, the total length of fitness trails reached 371,000 km, up 107 percent from 2019, according to the official.

