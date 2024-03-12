News / Nation

Bodies of 2 babies discovered in glass bottles in Hong Kong

Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  12:28 UTC+8, 2024-03-12       0
A man and a woman were arrested after the bodies of two baby boys were found in glass bottles in a rented apartment in Hong Kong on March 8, local media outlet Wen Wei Po reported.
Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  12:28 UTC+8, 2024-03-12       0

A man and a woman have been arrested after the bodies of two baby boys were found in glass bottles in a rented apartment in Hong Kong on March 8, local media outlet Wen Wei Po reported.

The bodies were found by a cleaner inside two separate 30-centimeter-tall glass bottles filled with liquid, with no obvious signs of injuries in a flat in Tuen Mun on Friday.

The two deceased infants were between 24 and 30 weeks old, and the cause and time of death are still under investigation, local police said.

A 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, suspected of being the parents of the dead infants, were detained on suspicion of illegal disposal of bodies.

The police have not found any birth records for the babies, and the parent-child relationship between the arrested couple and the infants requires further investigation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     