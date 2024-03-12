Bodies of 2 babies discovered in glass bottles in Hong Kong

A man and a woman were arrested after the bodies of two baby boys were found in glass bottles in a rented apartment in Hong Kong on March 8, local media outlet Wen Wei Po reported.

A man and a woman have been arrested after the bodies of two baby boys were found in glass bottles in a rented apartment in Hong Kong on March 8, local media outlet Wen Wei Po reported.

The bodies were found by a cleaner inside two separate 30-centimeter-tall glass bottles filled with liquid, with no obvious signs of injuries in a flat in Tuen Mun on Friday.

The two deceased infants were between 24 and 30 weeks old, and the cause and time of death are still under investigation, local police said.

A 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, suspected of being the parents of the dead infants, were detained on suspicion of illegal disposal of bodies.

The police have not found any birth records for the babies, and the parent-child relationship between the arrested couple and the infants requires further investigation.