Explosion kills 7, injures 27 in north China

Seven were killed and 27 others injured following an explosion in north China's Hebei Province on Wednesday, local authorities said on Thursday.

Xinhua

The blast, suspected to have been caused by a gas leak, occurred at 7:54am on Wednesday at a shop in Yanjiao township in the city of Sanhe, according to the city's emergency management bureau.

All the injured have been rushed to the hospital, and their injuries are not life-threatening. Of all the injured, 14 have been discharged from hospital.

An investigation is underway.