Mainland slams those creating information cocoons in Taiwan

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said that those creating information cocoons on the island of Taiwan and smearing the mainland are truly frightening.
Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry regarding a social media influencer from Taiwan who shared insights from his recent visit to Beijing and Shanghai, applauding the sophistication of science and technology on the mainland. The influencer's remarks received great support from netizens but met vehement attacks from Internet trolls in Taiwan.

The mainland is not backward; rather, those lying with their eyes wide open are absolutely backward, the spokesperson said.

Noting that seeing is worth hearing a hundred times, he invited people on the island, particularly the youth, to visit the mainland and experience the place themselves.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
