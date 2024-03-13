1 dead, 22 injured in north China eatery explosion
One person was killed and 22 others were injured following an eatery explosion in north China's Hebei Province on Wednesday, local authorities said.
The blast occurred at 7:54am Wednesday at a fried chicken shop in Yanjiao township in the city of Sanhe, according to the city's emergency management bureau.
It is suspected to have been caused by a gas leak, the bureau said.
Rescue workers have rushed to the site immediately.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
