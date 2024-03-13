1 dead, 22 injured in north China eatery explosion

One person was killed and 22 others were injured following the explosion suspected to have been caused by a gas leak at a fried chicken shop in Yanjiao township.

The blast occurred at 7:54am Wednesday at a fried chicken shop in Yanjiao township in the city of Sanhe, according to the city's emergency management bureau.

It is suspected to have been caused by a gas leak, the bureau said.

Rescue workers have rushed to the site immediately.