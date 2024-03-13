News / Nation

DPP slammed for dodging responsibility in handling fatal boat incident

Xinhua
  14:57 UTC+8, 2024-03-13       0
Xinhua
  14:57 UTC+8, 2024-03-13       0

A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday condemned Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for evading their responsibilities in the handling of a fatal boat incident.

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a press conference on the incident of February 14 when the Taiwan side's brutal expulsion of a mainland fishing boat resulted in injuries and deaths of the fishermen aboard.

Chen said up till now, the families of the fishermen have not received a single apology or any truth, while the Taiwan authorities have been delaying the resolution of the incident under the pretext of "investigation procedures."

"The Taiwan authorities are indeed heartless, unrighteous and unreasonable," the spokesperson said.

Chen urged the DPP authorities to approach the issue with the right attitude and to demonstrate sincerity in reaching a consensus to resume follow-up negotiations regarding the fatal incident. "It is a miscalculation that stalling tactics will help you get by."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
