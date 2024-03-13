Beware of fake 'national policies' and 'national programs' apps

Chinese netizens have been warned about fake applications, or apps, under the banner of "national policies" and "national programs," which lead to fraud and high-risk investments.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Wednesday warned Chinese netizens about fake applications, or apps, under the banner of "national policies" and "national programs," which lead to fraud and high-risk investments.



Covering national policies and projects like the Belt and Road Initiative, China Dream, rural regional development and charity organizations, the fake apps masquerade as government or authorized programs.

After downloading and registering, app users are led to high-risk or even non-existing investment choices with unreasonable high returns. Most of them are "investment" frauds developed by criminal gangs, according to the ministry.

It posted fake app icons in its statement on Wednesday, but did not mention how many people had been affected and the amount of money lost.

People should remember not to click on unknown links, not scan unknown QR codes and refrain from browsing unfamiliar websites. Users should download apps through authorized channels, the ministry said.

People should be cautious of "insider information", "high returns", "steady income" investment and finance recommendations, which often lead to fraud, it added.