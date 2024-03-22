N China produces world's longest wind turbine blades

The first set of 131-meter-long onshore wind turbine blades, the longest in the world, have been successfully produced in Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The blades rolled off assembly line on Thursday at the Sany Renewable Energy in the Bayannur zero carbon smart industrial park. They will be installed in large megawatt wind turbine units, thereby boosting wind power generation capacity and efficiency.

The new blades exhibit excellent stability and durability, challenging the limits of manufacturing materials in terms of stiffness and strength and driving innovation in modern manufacturing technology. The wind turbine blades have already undergone component and full-size testing.

Sany Renewable Energy has transitioned from traditional manufacturing to intelligent manufacturing, and enhanced product precision through digitalization technology, sources with the company said. Additionally, these blades use recyclable polyurethane structural components to improve recyclability while achieving mass production.

The zero carbon smart industrial park covers an area of approximately 540 mu with a total investment of about 1 billion yuan (US$138.3 million). In 2023, the park produced over 400 wind turbine blades, achieving an output value of 260 million yuan.