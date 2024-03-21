China launches satellites to monitor atmospheric, space environments

China on Thursday sent a group of satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

Xinhua

The Yunhai-2 02 satellites were launched by a Long March-2D carrier rocket at 1:27pm and have entered the planned orbit.

These satellites will be used mainly for atmospheric environment detection, space environment monitoring, disaster prevention and reduction, and scientific experiments.

The launch was the 513th mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.