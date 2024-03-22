News / Nation

2 British Airways staffers fired for mocking Chinese travelers

Li Jiaohao
  13:05 UTC+8, 2024-03-22       0
A viral video which reached one million views on TikTok shows Holly Walton, a stewardess for British Airways, making slant-eyed gestures and appearing to imitate a Chinese accent.
A video on Tiktok shows Holly Walton making slant-eyed gestures and using a Chinese accent to say: 'Give me wine.'

Two British Airways cabin crew members have been fired after mocking Chinese passengers in a video, the Daily Mail reported on Wednesday.

A viral video which has reached one million views on TikTok shows Holly Walton, a stewardess for British Airways, making slant-eyed gestures and appearing to imitate a Chinese accent, saying: "Give me wine."

The video was filmed at a hotel on the island of Antigua by Walton's colleague, Lauren Bray, and posted on Instagram in 2022. It was put on Tiktok several days ago.

Their colleagues expressed outrage over the video and said they were mimicking a Chinese family who spoke little English and struggled to be understood when ordering drinks on the busy holiday flight.

The pair were reported to have been recalled to headquarters by British Airways, where they were subsequently dismissed on Monday.



TikTok
