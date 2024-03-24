China to take resolute countermeasures if Philippines keeps challenging bottom line: defense spokesperson

A Chinese military spokesperson said if the Philippines keeps challenging the bottom line of the Chinese side, China will take measures to safeguard its territorial sovereignty.

A Chinese military spokesperson on Sunday said if the Philippines keeps challenging the bottom line of the Chinese side, China will respond by taking resolute measures to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a media query regarding the Philippines' intrusion into the adjacent waters of Ren'ai Jiao of China's Nansha Qundao.