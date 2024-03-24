Regular passenger flights between Taiyuan, Hong Kong to resume

Regular passenger flights between Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region will resume on Monday.

Regular passenger flights between Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region will resume on Monday, according to Taiyuan Wusu International Airport.

The flights will operate twice a week — on Mondays and Fridays. The resumption of these flights is expected to further promote exchanges in areas such as culture, tourism and economy.

Wang Jihong, an official from the Shanxi provincial department of culture and tourism, said the resumption of flights between Taiyuan and Hong Kong will help to further elevate the popularity of Shanxi's culture and tourism attractions among people in Hong Kong and Macau.