He's just adorable ... unless you're a criminal!

﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  20:17 UTC+8, 2024-03-27
Six-month-old Fu Zai shatters stereotype that "little, short legs" cannot join the police force and quickly goes viral online after his debut on the opening day of a police camp.
A growth record video of Fu Zai.

Short legs, superb ability, and a smiling face... Have you ever met a police dog like this? China's first corgi police dog, Fu Zai, made his debut during the opening day of a police camp in Weifang, Shandong province.

The 6-month-old male dog's debut shattered the stereotype that "little, short legs" cannot join the police force and quickly went viral online.

As a reserve police dog, Fu Zai faces "heavy schoolwork." He is trained every morning and afternoon, covering many subjects including obedience exercises, bomb searching and bomb-sniffing techniques.

"Fu Zai has a strong desire to advance," said Wang Yanan, head of the Weifang Public Security Bureau's police dog base, noting that his performance exceeded that of many police dogs of the same age.

However, some netizens questioned whether this adorable dog could chase down suspects and deter them.

Wang said Fu Zai has unique advantages, such as "short legs" to help him search narrow spaces and an appearance "close to the people" that enhances interaction between police dogs and citizens.

"Fu Zai's strong adaptability to the environment and desire for food are particularly conducive to our training," Wang added.

Although Fu Zai is very capable, he is still very young (equivalent to a 10-year-old human) and needs time to train and adapt to a more complex environment before he can officially work.

"Police dogs are not only cute, but the trainers have put in a lot of work and effort to train them," said Wang.

Fu Zai appears at the end of a pack of tall police dogs.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
