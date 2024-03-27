Mainland urges Taiwan to return to 1992 Consensus to resume dialogue

The Taiwan side needs to return to the political foundation defined by the 1992 Consensus if it really intends to resume dialogue across the Strait.

The Taiwan side needs to return to the political foundation defined by the 1992 Consensus if it really intends to resume dialogue across the Strait, said a Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday.

Merely talking about cross-Strait dialogue without relevant actions is unconvincing and devoid of sincerity, said Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, at a press conference.

The spokesperson made the remarks in response to a media query about a public figure in Taiwan who claimed that the mainland had always responded Taiwan's wish to restore cross-Strait dialogue with "the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus."