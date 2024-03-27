﻿
Dusty weather to sweep north China, heavy rainfall in the south

Xinhua
  20:09 UTC+8, 2024-03-27       0
Sandy and dusty weather is projected to hit multiple areas in north China on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Meteorological Center.
Xinhua
  20:09 UTC+8, 2024-03-27       0

Sandy and dusty weather is projected to hit multiple areas in north China on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Regions including Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Ningxia, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei will experience sandy and dusty conditions during this period. The central and western parts of Inner Mongolia are expected to suffer significant sandstorms.

Meteorological experts have attributed the sandy and dusty weather to recent low precipitation in sand source areas and the eastward movement of a Mongolian cyclone. They forecast gusts of wind and drops in temperature in these affected regions – advising the public to take precautionary measures.

The NMC also forecast heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday in the country's central and southern regions, including Guizhou, Guangxi, Hunan, Hubei, Jiangxi, Anhui, and Zhejiang.

Public warnings have been issued in response to these adverse weather conditions.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
