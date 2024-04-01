News / Nation

Xi holds talks with Indonesia's president-elect

Xinhua
  21:53 UTC+8, 2024-04-01       0
Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with President-elect of the Republic of Indonesia and Great Indonesia Movement Party General Chairman Prabowo Subianto, who is on a visit to China, in Beijing on Monday.

Xi congratulated Prabowo on winning the election and asked Prabowo to relay sincere greetings and best wishes to President Joko Widodo.

Recalling the rapidly developing and fruitful bilateral ties over the past decade under the guidance of the two heads of state, Xi said both sides have made Jakarta-Bandung High-speed Railway an exemplar of high-quality bilateral cooperation and entered a new stage of building a community with a shared future.

China views its relations with Indonesia from a strategic and long-term perspective, and is willing to deepen all-round strategic cooperation with Indonesia, Xi said.

He said China will work with Indonesia to build a China-Indonesia community with a shared future that has regional and global influence, so as to bring more benefits to the two peoples and contribute to regional and world peace, stability and prosperity.

Prabowo conveyed President Joko Widodo's sincere greetings to Xi, and said he is delighted to make China the first country he visits after being elected.

Prabowo said he supports the development of a closer relationship with China and will continue the country's friendly policy toward China.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
