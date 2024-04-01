Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge achieves new peak in daily vehicle traffic

The Zhuhai port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HZMB) received around 18,400 inbound and outbound vehicles on Sunday, logging a record high since its opening.

The Zhuhai port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HZMB) received around 18,400 inbound and outbound vehicles on Sunday, logging a record high since its opening, official data showed.

From Thursday to Sunday, over 484,900 passengers and 68,700 vehicles, both inbound and outbound, passed through the port, as reported by the border inspection station of the HZMB, the world's longest bridge-and-tunnel sea crossing.

During the period, the total number of Hong Kong tourists exceeded 280,000, making up about 59 percent of the total passenger flow, with a daily peak reaching 80,000, according to the inspection station.

The 55-km HZMB links China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), the city of Zhuhai in Guangdong Province, and Macau SAR. It has brought tremendous economic opportunities and benefits to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.