Mainland's Taiwan affairs official meets Ma Ying-jeou

Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, met with Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, in Shenzhen of south China's Guangdong Province.

Ma, who is leading a youth delegation to visit the mainland, arrived in Shenzhen on Monday.

Song extended greetings from Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, to Ma.

Song said compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are all Chinese, and they should uphold the 1992 Consensus and firmly oppose "Taiwan independence" separatist activities and external interference.

He called on people from across the Strait to actively promote exchanges and cooperation in various fields, jointly promote the Chinese culture, enhance kinship and wellbeing of the compatriots on both sides of the Strait, boost peaceful and integrated development of cross-Strait relations and strive for national reunification and rejuvenation.

Ma thanked Xi for his greetings. Saying that compatriots on the two sides of the Strait are closely bound by blood, he called for boosting cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, particularly among young people, on the political foundation of upholding the 1992 Consensus and opposing "Taiwan independence."