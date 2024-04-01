Chinese premier meets French FM in Beijing

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday met with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Stephane Sejourne in Beijing.

Li said China-France relations have long been at the forefront of China's relations with Western major countries, which not only benefits the two peoples but also has a profound impact on the world.

Li said this year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France. China is willing to work with France to implement the important consensus of the two heads of state, strengthen exchanges at all levels, carry forward traditional friendship, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, enhance mutual understanding, unswervingly advance bilateral relations, leverage the stability of their relations to promote better development of the two countries, and inject more certainty into the development of the world through strengthening multilateral coordination.

Noting the economies of China and France are highly complementary, the premier said China has always regarded France as a priority partner, and is ready to tap the potential of cooperation in such fields as green energy, scientific and technological innovation, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and digital economy while deepening traditional cooperation to better achieve mutual benefit and win-win results.

It is hoped that France will provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies, and actively promote the EU side to follow economic and market rules and properly address the concerns of both sides through consultation, Li said.

"Absence of cooperation and failure to develop are the biggest risks," the premier said. China and France are both permanent members of the UN Security Council and responsible major countries. China is willing to strengthen multilateral cooperation with France to make positive contributions to resolving international hotspot issues and improving global governance.

Sejourne said France-China relations have an important impact on both countries and the world. France adheres to independence, opposes bloc confrontation, and opposes decoupling and severing of supply chains. It firmly adheres to the one-China policy, and is willing to work with China to take the opportunity of celebrating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations to deepen exchanges and cooperation in such fields as economy and trade, environmental protection, artificial intelligence and people-to-people exchanges, jointly cope with global challenges, and push for further in-depth development of the France-China comprehensive strategic partnership.