News / Nation

Chinese premier meets French FM in Beijing

Xinhua
  21:38 UTC+8, 2024-04-01       0
Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday met with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Stephane Sejourne in Beijing.
Xinhua
  21:38 UTC+8, 2024-04-01       0

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday met with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Stephane Sejourne in Beijing.

Li said China-France relations have long been at the forefront of China's relations with Western major countries, which not only benefits the two peoples but also has a profound impact on the world.

Li said this year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France. China is willing to work with France to implement the important consensus of the two heads of state, strengthen exchanges at all levels, carry forward traditional friendship, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, enhance mutual understanding, unswervingly advance bilateral relations, leverage the stability of their relations to promote better development of the two countries, and inject more certainty into the development of the world through strengthening multilateral coordination.

Noting the economies of China and France are highly complementary, the premier said China has always regarded France as a priority partner, and is ready to tap the potential of cooperation in such fields as green energy, scientific and technological innovation, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and digital economy while deepening traditional cooperation to better achieve mutual benefit and win-win results.

It is hoped that France will provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies, and actively promote the EU side to follow economic and market rules and properly address the concerns of both sides through consultation, Li said.

"Absence of cooperation and failure to develop are the biggest risks," the premier said. China and France are both permanent members of the UN Security Council and responsible major countries. China is willing to strengthen multilateral cooperation with France to make positive contributions to resolving international hotspot issues and improving global governance.

Sejourne said France-China relations have an important impact on both countries and the world. France adheres to independence, opposes bloc confrontation, and opposes decoupling and severing of supply chains. It firmly adheres to the one-China policy, and is willing to work with China to take the opportunity of celebrating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations to deepen exchanges and cooperation in such fields as economy and trade, environmental protection, artificial intelligence and people-to-people exchanges, jointly cope with global challenges, and push for further in-depth development of the France-China comprehensive strategic partnership.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     