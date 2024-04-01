Myanmar police hand over 352 telecom fraud suspects to China

China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) Monday said the Myanmar police repatriated 352 Chinese nationals suspected of telecom fraud to China on March 31.

In the first joint law enforcement operation between Chinese and Myanmar police in the region of Muse, northern Myanmar, a total of 807 suspects engaged in cross-border telecom fraud were arrested.

Among those, 352 were Chinese nationals, while 455 were Myanmar citizens who were handled by the Myanmar police.

Among the individuals of Chinese nationality apprehended, 21 were identified as key members of telecom scam gangs, and 51 were fugitive suspects. Additionally, a significant quantity of crime-related tools, including computers, mobile phones, and scam scripts, were confiscated during the operation.

Since 2023, 48,000 Chinese nationals suspected of fraud have been repatriated from Myanmar to China.

In a statement, the MPS vowed to deepen border law enforcement cooperation with relevant countries and regions, as well as sustain intense crackdowns on cross-border telecom fraud, thereby safeguarding people's lives and property firmly.

Furthermore, the MPS urged individuals involved in telecom scams to voluntarily surrender to Chinese authorities promptly in order to receive leniency in the handling of their cases.