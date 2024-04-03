News / Nation

Shanghai's beloved German son-in-law Afu announces end of his12-year marriage

Popular short-video influencers, Germany's Afu and his Shanghainese wife Julie, officially announce their divorce, leaving fans in shock and sparking widespread speculation.
Shanghai's beloved "international son-in-law," Afu, and his wife Julie – both online short-video influencers – unexpectedly announced their divorce on April 1, ending a 12-year marriage. The news sent shockwaves through their fan base, with many initially wondering if it was an April Fool's joke.

The international couple Afu and Julie talk about what they had been through in the last decade to their viewers in a 2022 video shot in Paris.

The couple announced the news on Weibo.com on April 1.

Many followers didn't believe the news was true and did not find it amusing that Afu and Julie decided to put out the news on April 1.

For those unfamiliar with Afu and Julie, you might wonder why their divorce has elicited such a strong reaction from netizens. Their story begins over a decade ago when Afu, Thomas Derksen, a young German, fell in love with Shanghai on his first visit in 2007, vowing to make China his home.

By 2011, he was studying at Shanghai's Tongji University as an exchange student, and in 2013, he continued his studies at Fudan University, where he met the love of his life, Zhu Liping, or Julie.

Together, Afu and Julie, along with their Chinese cat Mantou and German cat Bread, formed a family that embodied a blend of Eastern and Western cultures.

The couple got married in Shanghai.

In March 2016, Afu gained internet fame with a humorous video discussing the quirks of being a foreign son-in-law in a Chinese family, showcasing his adeptness at Shanghai dialect and his foreign appearance, which contributed to the video's viral success.

This led Afu and Julie on a path to becoming short-video influencers, creating content that humorously explored cross-cultural living, German experiences in China, and introduced German customs to their Chinese audience.

The couple talked about what it's like to have a long-distance relationship in a 2017 video.

Their popularity was not just due to the humor but also Afu's deep appreciation for Chinese culture, which resonated with millions of followers across platforms. The German expanded his focus to Shanghai's society and culture, creating content around local lifestyles and significant social topics like garbage sorting, which gained him further acclaim and a loyal fanbase.

In a 2019 video, Afu tests Shanghai residents' knowledge on garbage sorting with quirky questions. The video was entertaining and informative, well-received by his audience.

Despite their online presence showcasing a seemingly perfect life, Afu and Julie faced the same challenges as any couple, with the blurring lines between personal and professional life leading to severe arguments.

Afu talks about his weight loss.

At one point, these disputes nearly resulted in divorce. However, after overcoming a significant health challenge together – Afu's dramatic weight loss journey – they rekindled their love, celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary in Paris, the video of which was warmly received by their followers, according to Shanghai Morning Post.

The couple in Paris.

Yet, not all was smooth sailing. During the 2022 Shanghai lockdown, Afu faced criticism for leaving for Germany without his wife and pets, although he explained it was to celebrate his father's 70th birthday.

Later, Julie announced her admission into a top German business school, marking the start of a new chapter abroad, which was soon overshadowed by her battle with depression and the couple's struggles with infertility, a topic they had openly shared with their audience.

The revelation of their separation on April 1 shattered the illusion of a perfect relationship for many fans.

Julie talked about the different views between her and Afu on having children. The video touched on their infertility issues.

In another 2023 video, Julie talked about her experience of getting artificial insemination in Germany, which wasn't very pleasant for her.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
