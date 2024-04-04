US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives in Guangzhou

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived in Guangzhou on Thursday.

Reuters

Yellen is to visit China from April 4 to 9. This is her second trip to China in a year, after visiting in July 2023.

Professor Liu Baocheng from China's University of International Business and Economics says communication is the key to preventing misjudgment between China and the United States.