US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives in Guangzhou
21:32 UTC+8, 2024-04-04 0
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived in Guangzhou on Thursday.
Reuters
Yellen is to visit China from April 4 to 9. This is her second trip to China in a year, after visiting in July 2023.
Professor Liu Baocheng from China's University of International Business and Economics says communication is the key to preventing misjudgment between China and the United States.
Source: CGTN Editor: Zhu Qing
