News / Nation

Railway services resume in east China after 7.3-magnitude quake in Taiwan

Xinhua
  14:01 UTC+8, 2024-04-04       0
Railway services in east China's Fujian and Jiangxi provinces have all resumed operations after widespread train delays and cancellations due to the 7.3-magnitude earthquake.
Xinhua
  14:01 UTC+8, 2024-04-04       0
Railway services resume in east China after 7.3-magnitude quake in Taiwan
Imaginechina

Passengers wait at Fuzhou Railway Station in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, as trains were delayed due to the earthquake in Taiwan on April 3, 2024.

Railway services in east China's Fujian and Jiangxi provinces have all resumed operations after widespread train delays and cancellations due to the 7.3-magnitude earthquake that hit China's Taiwan, said local railway authorities on Thursday.

On Thursday, China Railway Nanchang Group Co Ltd in Jiangxi added 97 passenger trains to meet the growing travel demand during the Qingming Festival holiday. Thursday is Qingming Festival, also known as Tomb-Sweeping Day.

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake jolted the sea area near Hualien County in Taiwan at 7:58am Wednesday (Beijing Time), followed by many aftershocks, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

Tremors were also felt in Fujian, Guangdong, Shanghai, Zhejiang and Jiangsu on the Chinese mainland, causing train delays and cancellations in Fujian and Jiangxi, with some passengers stranded temporarily in the cities of Quanzhou and Xiamen.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
China Railway
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     