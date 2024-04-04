News / Nation

New-generation nuclear power plant begins heat supply in east China

The world's first fourth-generation nuclear power plant has begun to provide heat supply to residents of Rongcheng, Shandong.
The world's first fourth-generation nuclear power plant, China's Shidaowan high temperature gas-cooled reactor nuclear power plant, has begun to provide heat supply to residents of Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province.

It is the first time the nuclear power plant has provided heat supply to urban residents, marking another breakthrough in the comprehensive utilization of its nuclear energy, according to the power plant's operator, Huaneng Shandong Shidaowan nuclear power Co., Ltd.

Starting from March 27, the plant's heat supply project has been connected to the power grid to help heat some 190,000 square meters of areas in the city, replacing the former thermal power. It is expected to save 3,700 tons of coal in each heating season, resulting in 6,700 tons of carbon dioxide emissions reduction, according to the operator.

The heating season in Rongcheng is scheduled to run from November 2023 to mid-April this year, longer than some other parts of Shandong. The coastal city often has an average temperature 6 to 10 degrees Celsius lower than Shandong's inland cities, according to local meteorological authorities.

The project, located in Shandong Province and with China owning fully independent intellectual property rights, is jointly developed by China Huaneng Group, Tsinghua University and China National Nuclear Corporation.

Construction of Shidaowan HTGR nuclear power plant started in December 2012, and generated power for the first time in December 2021. It went into commercial operation in December 2023.

Rongcheng City plans to upgrade its supporting tube network for nuclear energy heat supply this year, which is estimated to heat an additional 4.6 million square meters of the city. By then, more than half of its residents will gain access to nuclear-powered heat supply.

Source: Xinhua
