3 dead, 10 injured in fire at south China nursing home

Three were killed and 10 others were injured in a fire that broke out at a nursing home in south China's Guangdong Province on Thursday, said local authorities.

The fire broke out at the Kangyi nursing home in Dongguan City around 4:21am Thursday and was extinguished at 4:48am, according to the city's emergency management bureau.

Among the 10 injured, one is in critical condition and the others are in stable condition. Relevant investigation into the accident is underway.