Hayao Miyazaki's animated fantasy tops China box office on premiere day

'The Boy and the Heron,' the Oscar-winning animated fantasy from Hayao Miyazaki, led the Chinese mainland's box office on debut Wednesday.

CFP

"The Boy and the Heron," the Oscar-winning animated fantasy from Hayao Miyazaki, led the Chinese mainland's box office on debut Wednesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The film, raking in 99.13 million yuan (US$13.97 million) Wednesday, tells the story of a boy venturing into a dreamlike world shared by both the living and the dead.

"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," the latest installment in the MonsterVerse film franchise, came in second with a daily box office revenue of about 37.89 million yuan, bringing its total earnings on the Chinese mainland to 410 million yuan.

It was followed by the domestic crime thriller "Dwelling by the West Lake," released on Wednesday. It earned 10.70 million yuan in box office revenue on the day.