Over 11 million Chinese people benefit from major disease insurance

  14:44 UTC+8, 2024-04-06       0
Around 11.56 million urban&rural residents in China benefited from the country's major disease insurance in 2023, which eased the burden on individuals by 7,924 yuan on average.
Around 11.56 million urban and rural residents in China benefited from the country's major disease insurance in 2023, which eased the burden on individuals by 7,924 yuan (US$ 1,117) on average, according to the National Healthcare Security Administration.

China has established a three-tier healthcare security system comprising basic medical insurance, major disease insurance and medical assistance to mitigate the economic risks posed by medical expenditure.

The nearly 1 billion individuals covered by basic medical insurance are also covered by the major disease insurance, and are exempt from extra fees.

Currently, the minimum payment standard for major disease insurance in a certain locality should be no higher than 50 percent of the per capita disposable income of local residents in the previous year, and the reimbursement rate should not be lower than 60 percent of their medical bills.

The reimbursement rate for recipients of minimum subsistence allowances, people with special difficulties and people who fall into or fall back into poverty should be 5 percentage points higher.

