﻿
News / Nation

Mainland spokesperson applauds Ma Ying-jeou's contribution to cross-Strait youth exchanges

Xinhua
  18:19 UTC+8, 2024-04-10       0
A mainland spokesperson commended Ma Ying-jeou for his important contribution to promoting exchanges between the youth across the Taiwan Strait.
Xinhua
  18:19 UTC+8, 2024-04-10       0

A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday commended former Chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party Ma Ying-jeou, who is leading a delegation of young people from Taiwan on a visit to the mainland, for his important contribution to promoting exchanges between the youth across the Taiwan Strait.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, stressed that the future of cross-Strait relations relies on the youth, when responding to media queries concerning Ma's remarks regarding cooperation and young people exchanges across the Strait during his visit to the mainland.

Zhu pledged that the mainland will continue to create favorable conditions for youth exchanges across the Strait and offer convenience for Taiwan youth to study, work, start businesses, and live on the mainland.

Zhu noted that obstruction from the Democratic Progressive Party authorities has produced a major barrier to exchanges between young people across the Strait. The mainland will unite all walks of life on both sides of the Strait to jointly overcome the obstacles, promote exchange activities for young people on the two sides, and enhance their understanding of each other, she said.

Promoting the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations is the correct path to maintain peace, promote common development, and benefit people on both sides of the Strait, Zhu said.

She called on Taiwan compatriots to resolutely uphold the one-China principle and the "1992 Consensus," firmly oppose "Taiwan independence" separatist activities and interference from external forces, and make joint efforts with the mainland side to promote peaceful cross-Strait relations and integrated development of the two sides.

Zhu also noted an internship exchange program, through which Taiwan young people can apply for internships and full-time jobs in Shenzhen, offered by leading enterprises and institutions such as Tencent, BYD, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

"We welcome Taiwan young people who would like to realize their dreams to participate in internship programs in different places on the mainland," she said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
BYD
Tencent
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     