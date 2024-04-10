﻿
8 people confirmed dead after ship collision in south China

Xinhua
  18:00 UTC+8, 2024-04-10       0
All 8 people who were missing after a collision between a fishing boat and a commercial ship off the southwestern coast of south China's Hainan Province have been confirmed dead.
All eight people who were missing after a collision between a fishing boat and a commercial ship off the southwestern coast of south China's Hainan Province have been confirmed dead, the provincial maritime search and rescue center said Wednesday.

The fishing boat "Yuenan Aoyu 36062" collided with the Panamanian container ship "SITC DANANG" about 60 nautical miles west of Sanya Port at around 0:15am on April 3. Subsequently, the fishing boat sank and eight people on board went missing.

As of Wednesday afternoon, all eight bodies have been recovered from the water and the rescue operation has ended.

The Panamanian container ship is docked at Sanya Port and is under investigation for the accident.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Sanya
