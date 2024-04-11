1.334 bln people covered by China's basic medical insurance

The number of people covered by China's basic medical insurance was 1.334 billion at the end of 2023, accounting for over 95 percent of the country's total population.

Nearly 371 million of these people came under the coverage of the basic medical insurance program for urban employees, according to the report on China's medical insurance system development in 2023.

The report issued by the National Health care Security Administration also showed that nearly 963 million individuals were covered by the basic medical insurance for rural and non-working urban residents.