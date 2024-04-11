﻿
News / Nation

Foreign envoys praise prosperous Xinjiang at conference

Xinhua
  20:28 UTC+8, 2024-04-11       0
Over 70 foreign diplomats from 49 countries attended a conference held in Beijing to learn about economic&social development and human rights protection achievements in Xinjiang.
Xinhua
  20:28 UTC+8, 2024-04-11       0
Foreign envoys praise prosperous Xinjiang at conference

Grabbing machines transfer bulk cargo at the load-transfer yard of Horgos station in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023.

Over 70 foreign diplomats from 49 countries attended a conference held in Beijing on Wednesday, to learn about economic and social development and human rights protection achievements in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Ambassadors delivering speeches gave positive comments on Xinjiang and some shared their personal experiences of their visits to Xinjiang. They are looking forward to more cooperation between their home countries and China's Xinjiang.

Siyabonga Cyprian Cwele, ambassador of South Africa to China, said that during his visit to Xinjiang in 2023, he had experienced the hospitality of the local people, praising their harmonious life and freedom of religious belief.

Ambassador of Türkiye to China, Ismail Hakki Musa, said China's Xinjiang has developed rapidly, and people of all ethnic groups have enjoyed good development rights.

Syrian ambassador to China, Mhd Hasanein Khaddam, said Xinjiang's development achievement is admirable, and lies fabricated by some Western countries cannot hinder the prosperity and success of China's Xinjiang.

Ambassador of Iran to China, Mohsen Bakhtiar, said China has made a strong commitment to Xinjiang's high-quality development. He said Xinjiang plays an important role in the Belt and Road Initiative, and its achievements in economic development, infrastructure, environmental protection, humanities, science and technology are impressive.

Shakhrat Nuryshev, ambassador of Kazakhstan to China, said the China (Xinjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone established last year contributes to the development of Xinjiang and neighboring countries.

Pakistani ambassador Khalil-ur-Rahman Hashmi said he appreciates the long-term friendly cooperation between Pakistan and China, and is looking forward to further strengthening cooperation with Xinjiang on trade, investment, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges, among others.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     