Tourism sites required to accept overseas bank cards

  17:13 UTC+8, 2024-04-11       0
Starred hotels, 5A and 4A tourist attractions and national and provincial resorts should retain manual ticket counters, allow cash payment and ensure consumers' payment options.
Tourism sites required to accept overseas bank cards

Starred hotels, national 5A and 4A tourist attractions, national and provincial tourist resorts, and tourist streets and complexes at national level have been required to accept both domestic and foreign bank cards.

Recently, the People's Bank of China, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, and the National Cultural Heritage Administration jointly issued a notice on further optimizing payment services in major cultural and tourism sites around the country.

According to the notice, these cultural and tourism sites should retain manual ticket counters, allow cash payment and ensure consumers' payment options.

Those with a large number of foreign visitors should promote the establishment of foreign currency exchange service centers.

They are asked to continuously improve their mobile payment services and enhance the convenience of mobile payments for both online and offline scenarios.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
