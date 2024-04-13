﻿
News / Nation

Chinese police take back 130 gambling, scam suspects from Cambodia

Xinhua
  12:56 UTC+8, 2024-04-13       0
Two police-chartered civilian flights brought back 130 gambling and scam suspects from Cambodia earlier on Saturday.
Xinhua
  12:56 UTC+8, 2024-04-13       0

Two police-chartered civilian flights brought back 130 gambling and scam suspects from Cambodia earlier on Saturday.

This marks the first lot of suspects repatriated from Cambodia this year as Chinese and Cambodian police launched joint operations to crack down on crimes associated with gambling and swindling.

In recent years, Chinese and Cambodian police have intensified their cooperation to combat prominent crimes such as cross-border gambling and telecom scam.

This led to a recent joint operation in the Southeast Asian country. During the operation, local police demolished criminal dens, captured a great number of suspects of Chinese nationality, and seized servers, computers, mobile phones and other tools believed to have been used for criminal purpose.

In addition to those repatriated on Saturday, the remaining suspects will be brought back via chartered flights later on, according to Chinese police.

The Ministry of Public Security vowed to strengthen joint law enforcement with partners in relevant countries and regions to deter the frequency of such crimes. Enditem

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     