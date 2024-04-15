Holistic pursuit of national security lays solid groundwork for China's rejuvenation cause

Over the past decade, guided by a holistic approach to national security, China has navigated drastic changes in the international landscape.

Over the past decade, guided by a holistic approach to national security, China has navigated drastic changes in the international landscape and kept itself well-positioned in the pursuit of development and security.

The country's national security has been comprehensively reinforced and the Peaceful China Initiative has been pushed to a higher level, providing a solid guarantee for the endeavor to build China into a strong country and realize the great cause of national rejuvenation.

Guide to action

"We must resolutely pursue a holistic approach to national security and promote national security in all areas and stages of the work of the Party and the country, so as to ensure national security and social stability," read the report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).



The holistic approach to national security was put forward by the Party leadership in 2014, factoring in not only new characteristics and new landscape in the national security situation but also past experience of China's national security front.

Through the holistic approach, both the scope and reach of national security have been enlarged unprecedentedly, covering various areas including politics, military, homeland security, economy, finance, culture, society, sci-tech and cyberspace.

Upholding the Party's absolute leadership over national security work is vital to safeguarding national security and social stability.

In alignment with the new tasks and trends in the national security front, the National Security Commission under the CPC Central Committee was established for the first time, marking the establishment of a centralized, high-performing, and authoritative leadership system over national security. Pursuing a holistic approach to national security has also been incorporated into the CPC constitution.

In the area of cyber security, China has promoted the reform of the global Internet governance system and advanced the building of a community of shared future in cyberspace.

China has included biosecurity into the national security system, formulated a systematic plan on risk control and management system and comprehensively improved its governance capacity in this regard.

Acting on the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, China has endeavored to make the global security governance system fairer and more equitable.

Development and security

China is also keeping itself well-positioned in the pursuit of development and security.



Over the past decade, China has enacted or revised a series of laws to safeguard national security, including those covering the country's national security, food security, countering foreign sanctions, counter-espionage, anti-terrorism, cyber security, biosecurity, data security, as well as the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The ever-improving national security legal system with Chinese characteristics has provided the most fundamental, stable and reliable guarantee to modernize the system and capacity for national security governance.

Also, national security has been promoted in all areas and stages to ensure high-quality development, especially in some key areas such as energy and resource security and economic security.

Solid efforts have been done to ensure stable performance in employment, finance, foreign trade, foreign investment, domestic investment and market expectation.

Security among the people

China observed its first National Security Education Day on April 15, 2016. The day is aimed to raise relevant awareness among the public.



From school campuses, enterprises to urban and rural communities, the social basis for national security has been consolidated, and the whole Party and society have been mobilized to jointly safeguard national security, forming a strong synergy.

Security campaigns such as actions to crack down on illegal content online, illegal trade of personal information, privacy infringement and telecom fraud, as well as efforts to ensure overall social stability, have also benefited everyone, bringing a greater sense of fulfillment, happiness, and security to the people.

By implementing the holistic approach to national security, Chinese people are more engaged to see that the great ship of socialism with Chinese characteristics cuts through the waves, and sails steadily into the future.