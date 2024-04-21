South China's Beijiang River sees second flood this year

South China's Beijiang River in the Pearl River basin experienced its second flood of the year on Saturday evening due to heavy rainfall in recent days.

Imaginechina

At 8:45pm, the water flow at Shijiao hydrological station in Qingyuan City, Guangdong Province, rose to 12,000 cubic meters per second, reaching the flood standard of the ministry.

The ministry maintained the level-IV emergency response for flood control, and urged local authorities to implement anti-flood measures.

The first flood of the Beijiang River in the Pearl River basin this year occured on April 7, the earliest since floods in major Chinese rivers began being numbered in 1998.