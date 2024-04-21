﻿
News / Nation

South China's Beijiang River sees second flood this year

Xinhua
  13:08 UTC+8, 2024-04-21       0
South China's Beijiang River in the Pearl River basin experienced its second flood of the year on Saturday evening due to heavy rainfall in recent days.
Xinhua
  13:08 UTC+8, 2024-04-21       0
South China's Beijiang River sees second flood this year
Imaginechina

Beijiang River is seen flooded on April 8, 2024, in Qingyuan City, Guangdong Province.

South China's Beijiang River in the Pearl River basin experienced its second flood of the year on Saturday evening due to heavy rainfall in recent days, according to the Ministry of Water Resources.

At 8:45pm, the water flow at Shijiao hydrological station in Qingyuan City, Guangdong Province, rose to 12,000 cubic meters per second, reaching the flood standard of the ministry.

The ministry maintained the level-IV emergency response for flood control, and urged local authorities to implement anti-flood measures.

The first flood of the Beijiang River in the Pearl River basin this year occured on April 7, the earliest since floods in major Chinese rivers began being numbered in 1998.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     