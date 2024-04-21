﻿
Massive flooding hits China's Guangdong Province

A total of 38 hydrological stations at 24 rivers in south China's Guangdong Province have reported water levels surpassing the alert threshold as of 4 pm on Sunday, according to the provincial department of water resources.

The lower reaches of the Beijiang River were expected to experience big floods caused by the heavy and continuous downpours. The provincial disaster reduction committee has initiated a Level IV emergency response to tackle the floods that hit the cities of Shaoguan and Qingyuan in Guangdong. Rescue efforts are also underway.

A total of 652 people have been relocated and properly resettled in the Longgui Township in Shaoguan, according to the local officials. Over 200 sanitation workers were deployed to promptly clear the streets of mud and fallen trees, and to dredge waterways and drains.

The Guangdong provincial meteorological observatory forecasted frequent precipitation in Guangdong Province over the next week.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
