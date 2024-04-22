China celebrates 30 years of internet access, boasting over 1 billion users

China is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its full access to the internet, marking a period of significant social and economic development driven by the internet.

Over the past three decades, the internet has disrupted traditional economic models, transformed the way people acquire knowledge, enriched leisure and entertainment activities, accelerated production and daily life, and profoundly shaped individuals' perspectives on life, the world, and values, according to Wang Jilong, professor at the Institute for Network Sciences and Cyberspace (INSC), Tsinghua University and co-chair of the Asia-Pacific Advanced Network (APAN) China Consortium.

A report released by the China Internet Network Information Center revealed that as of December 2023, China's internet user base had reached 1.092 billion people, an increase of 24.8 million compared to the previous year, resulting in an internet penetration rate of 77.5%.

China has also made significant strides in the development of internet infrastructure. By the end of 2023, the country had assigned over 68,000 blocks/32 of IPv6 addresses, registered more than 20 million top-level ".cn" domain names, and established 1.136 billion broadband access ports. Furthermore, China constructed approximately 3.4 million 5G stations, ensuring coverage in all urban areas of prefecture-level cities and counties.

In addition, Wang emphasized the internet's role in driving the digital economy, noting its increasing integration into various economic sectors. China's digital economy has now surpassed 50 trillion yuan ($6.9 trillion) in scale, propelled by technologies such as the internet, cloud computing, big data, the Internet of Things, and financial technology.

Wang also highlighted China's commitment to cybersecurity with the establishment of a comprehensive organizational and legal framework. Last year, China released the "White Paper on China's Law-Based Cyberspace Governance in the New Era," showcasing its progress and commitment to promoting the internet's lawful, orderly, and healthy development.

Despite these achievements, Wang acknowledged that there is still significant room for improvement in the development of core cybersecurity technology. He suggested further investment in national public cyberspace security infrastructure to provide internet users with a stable and secure online environment.

Looking to the future, Wang emphasized the importance of original and pioneering internet innovation, particularly as the information technology revolution intensifies. He expressed hope that China can seize the opportunities presented by the latest technological revolution by encouraging more research initiatives and promoting the development of innovative internet technologies.