Gao Peng, a vice mayor of Beijing, is under disciplinary and supervisory investigation, an official statement said Sunday.

Gao, also a member of the leading Party members group of Beijing municipal government, is being investigated by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the National Commission of Supervision for suspected severe violations of disciplines and laws, a statement from the two agencies said.