﻿
News / Nation

Voice actor compensated US$34,000 in China's first AI infringement case

﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  15:50 UTC+8, 2024-04-23       0
A voice actor was awarded compensation of 250,000 yuan (US$34,502) after her voice was used to create an AI voiceover used on an app, the Beijing Internet Court decided on Tuesday.
﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  15:50 UTC+8, 2024-04-23       0

A voice actor was awarded compensation of 250,000 yuan (US$34,502) after her voice was used to create an AI voiceover used on an app, the Beijing Internet Court decided in China's first case of AI voice infringement on Tuesday morning, Voice of China reported.

The voice actor, surnamed Yin, found out that her voice had been AI-processed without her knowledge and sold under the name of "Moxiaoxuan" on an app called "Moyingongfang."

Yin, citing infringement of her voice rights, filed a lawsuit against five defendants, including a Beijing-based intelligent technology company that operates the app, at the Beijing Internet Court.

She demanded that they stop the infringement, apologize, and compensate her for economic and mental losses resulting from the infringement.

The court determined that the defendants had used Yin's voice and developed the AI voice product involved without obtaining legal authorization, which constituted an infringement.

The court ordered the defendants to issue a written apology and compensate Yin for losses totaling 250,000 yuan.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     