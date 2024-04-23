Voice actor compensated US$34,000 in China's first AI infringement case

A voice actor was awarded compensation of 250,000 yuan (US$34,502) after her voice was used to create an AI voiceover used on an app, the Beijing Internet Court decided on Tuesday.

A voice actor was awarded compensation of 250,000 yuan (US$34,502) after her voice was used to create an AI voiceover used on an app, the Beijing Internet Court decided in China's first case of AI voice infringement on Tuesday morning, Voice of China reported.

The voice actor, surnamed Yin, found out that her voice had been AI-processed without her knowledge and sold under the name of "Moxiaoxuan" on an app called "Moyingongfang."

Yin, citing infringement of her voice rights, filed a lawsuit against five defendants, including a Beijing-based intelligent technology company that operates the app, at the Beijing Internet Court.

She demanded that they stop the infringement, apologize, and compensate her for economic and mental losses resulting from the infringement.

The court determined that the defendants had used Yin's voice and developed the AI voice product involved without obtaining legal authorization, which constituted an infringement.

The court ordered the defendants to issue a written apology and compensate Yin for losses totaling 250,000 yuan.