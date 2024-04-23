People fall into water after vessel hit bridge in China's Guangdong
People fell into the water after a vessel collided with a bridge in Foshan City, south China's Guangdong Province, on Monday evening.
08:37 UTC+8, 2024-04-23 0
People fell into the water after a vessel collided with a bridge in Foshan City, south China's Guangdong Province, on Monday evening, according to the city's search and rescue center.
Currently, traffic control has been implemented in the nearby water areas.
