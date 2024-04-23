6.0-magnitude quake jolts Taiwan: CENC
08:30 UTC+8, 2024-04-23
A 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Hualien County of China's Taiwan at 8:04am Tuesday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 23.87 degrees north latitude and 121.59 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, said a report issued by the CENC.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
