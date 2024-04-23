﻿
News / Nation

250 cross-border telecom fraud suspects handed to China by Laos: Chinese police

Xinhua
  13:19 UTC+8, 2024-04-23       0
Laos had handed 250 Chinese suspects of cross-border telecom fraud to China, China's Ministry of Public Security said on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  13:19 UTC+8, 2024-04-23       0

Laos had handed 250 Chinese suspects of cross-border telecom fraud to China, China's Ministry of Public Security said on Tuesday.

Chinese and Lao police recently cooperated to bust three criminal dens in Laos, seizing 250 Chinese suspects of cross-border telecom fraud and over 1,000 mobile phones and computers used for committing such crimes, according to the MPS.

During the cooperation, Chinese police discovered clues to the criminal dens in Laos while working to solve a telecom fraud case in China. The groups were suspected of targeting Chinese nationals for telecom fraud involving huge amounts of money.

Chinese police informed their Lao counterparts of the clues after securing criminal facts and evidence. Lao police successfully busted the dens in a prompt manner, the ministry said.

This marked another major achievement in law enforcement cooperation between the two countries' police forces, the MPS said, vowing to step up further efforts on intensifying international cooperation to resolutely contain cross-border crimes such as telecom fraud.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     