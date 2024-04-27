3 dead in east China residential complex fire

Three people were killed and two others injured after a fire broke out Saturday morning in the city of Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province.

The fire broke out in a residential complex called Jingchengmingjun in Nanchang County at around 7:20 am, according to the local fire rescue team.

The fire has been put out and investigation into the cause of the accident is currently underway.