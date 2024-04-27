﻿
China's urban passenger trips jump 27.7 pct in 2023

China's urban passenger trips soared 27.7 percent in 2023, official data showed.

A total of 101 billion passenger trips were made in China's urban areas during the period, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Passenger trips handled by ferries logged a sharp year-on-year growth of 85.3 percent to 82.67 million.

The number of passenger trips via the country's urban rail transit networks neared 29.39 billion, soaring 52.2 percent from the previous year.

The data also showed that China's urban passenger trips operated by taxis and buses and trams rose 21.7 percent and 18 percent, respectively year on year in 2023.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
