﻿
News / Nation

China urges sound epidemic control work ahead of May Day holiday

Xinhua
  17:33 UTC+8, 2024-04-28       0
China's National Disease Control and Prevention Administration has unveiled a circular on epidemic prevention and control work for the upcoming May Day holiday.
Xinhua
  17:33 UTC+8, 2024-04-28       0

China's National Disease Control and Prevention Administration has unveiled a circular on epidemic prevention and control work for the upcoming May Day holiday.

While COVID-19 has dropped to a low level, the prevention and control of various other infectious diseases face new challenges in China, with flu remaining prevalent in certain areas, and with cases of pertussis and hand, foot and mouth disease on the rise, according to the circular.

It lays out seven major measures to address the situation, including measures to enhance monitoring and early warning systems, improve vaccination work, and strengthen epidemic prevention and control work at ports, in key venues and during tourist activities.

The NDCPA has also asked the public to undertake sound personal epidemic prevention and control work, as gatherings and flows of people are expected to surge during the holiday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     