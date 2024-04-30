South China to see more rain during May Day holiday

The southern part of China is expected to see more frequent rainfall during the upcoming May Day holiday from May 1 to 5, the National Climate Center said Tuesday.

The accumulated precipitation in regions south of the Yangtze River, southern China and Guizhou Province is expected to range from 20 to 60 mm, said Jia Xiaolong, deputy director of the center at a press conference.

Some of the aforementioned areas are expected to see accumulated precipitation exceeding 150 mm, accompanied by strong convective weather such as thunderstorms, gales and hails, Jia added.

The climate center issued a warning regarding potential mountain torrents, landslides and flash floods along small and medium-sized rivers, and advised the public to remain vigilant by closely monitoring local weather forecasts and taking safety precautions, especially when traveling to mountainous or waterside areas.