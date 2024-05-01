19 dead after road cave-in in south China's Guangdong

Nineteen people were confirmed dead after a road cave-in on an expressway in south China's Guangdong Province trapped 18 vehicles on early Wednesday morning.

Another 30 people were receiving treatment in hospital and were not in life-threatening situations, said authorities in the city of Meizhou.

The cave-in happened around 2:10am on a section of the Meizhou-Dabu Expressway in Meizhou. The cave-in area measures 184.3 square meters, according to the government of Meizhou.

More than 500 people have participated in the rescue.